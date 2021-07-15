Statewide payroll jobs up, small increase in unemployment rate up in June

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 7.2 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased 12,500 in June, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by IDES.

The May monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from down 7,900 to up 4,300 jobs. The May preliminary unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 7.1 percent.

The June payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflects activity for the week including the week of June 12. The BLS has published FAQs for the June payroll jobs and the unemployment rate.

In June, the three industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were: Leisure and Hospitality (up 10,700), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (up 3,400), and Construction (up 2,100). The industry sectors that reported the largest monthly payroll declines were: Professional and Business Services (down 3,700), Manufacturing (down 2,500) and Information (down 200).

“With the state fully reopening last month, today’s data is promising, and indicative of the larger national recovery process from the economic impacts of a year-plus long pandemic,” Senior Advisor Andy Manar said. “IDES continues to support claimants while providing tools and resources to jobseekers who are eager to reengage with the workforce as industries grow and more jobs become available.”

The state’s unemployment rate was up 1.3 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for June, which was 5.9 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was down 7 percentage points from a year ago when it was at 14.2 percent.

Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 310,100 jobs, with gains across most major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases were: Leisure and Hospitality (up 118,900), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (up 61,600) and Professional and Business Services (up 47,500). The industry groups with jobs losses were: Manufacturing (down 6,500), Mining (down 200) and Financial Activities (down 100). In June, total nonfarm payrolls were up 5.7 percent over-the-year in both Illinois and the nation.

The number of unemployed workers was up from the prior month, a 1.4 percent increase to 443,500, and was down 50.9 percent over the same month for the prior year. The labor force was up 0.4 percent over-the-month and was down 2.7 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

In May 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a new one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes Illinois Job Link, the state’s largest job search engine, which recently showed 37,692 posted resumes with 127,884 available jobs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.