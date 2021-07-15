Stateline county sheriff departments see a dramatic rise in cost due to lack of transfers for state inmates

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Local county sheriff’s say the number of inmates waiting to be transferred to state prisons is causing a backup in local jails due to a lack of transfers from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest fears it will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Local taxpayers are stuck with the bill, that’s what’s killing us,” Ernest said.

When a person is arrested in Boone County, they’re taken to jail. If they are convicted of a crime they then move to a state-run corrections facility, but in March of 2020, that process came to a screeching halt.

“All the sheriffs are willing to take a hit for the team we’ll keep their prisoners during the pandemic,” Ernest said.

Prison transfers stopped, forcing state inmates to remain in county jails and the cost piled up fast in Boone County.

“We’re over $400,000,” Ernest said. “Not only do we have housing costs but we have all the medical costs.”

Sheriff Ernest says the Illinois Department of Corrections stopped transfers for 4 months. In August of 2020, the process started again, Ernest says the state has not been able to catch up.

“They need to take them all we’re a year and a half in,” Ernest said. “Things have opened up, we have prisoners that have the vaccine, why are they not going to prison?”

State Senator Dave Syverson takes the issue with him to Springfield. He says in Winnebago County its cost the sheriff’s department more than a million dollars. He says there is no way to fix the problem, but the state can try to make it right.

“We think there are about 1500 prisoners across counties in Illinois that are waiting to be transferred to the state,” Syverson said. “It shouldn’t take this long to fix a simple problem.”

