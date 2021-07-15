Advertisement

Scattered Showers/T-Storms Remain

Severe Impact LOW
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and a few thunderstorms likely as skies remain cloudy. Highs will get very close to 80. Slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow morning with lows tonight in the middle 60′s. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70′s tomorrow. Saturday begins a run of sunny and dry days with highs in the 80′s and low humidity values.

