Scattered Showers/T-Storms Remain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and a few thunderstorms likely as skies remain cloudy. Highs will get very close to 80. Slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow morning with lows tonight in the middle 60′s. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70′s tomorrow. Saturday begins a run of sunny and dry days with highs in the 80′s and low humidity values.

