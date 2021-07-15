Advertisement

Rockford Football Club: first of its kind

The club will face Dekaulb County United for the 815 Cup.
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Football Club is the first of its kind in the area. The semi-professional non-profit soccer team is designed for athletes who are currently playing soccer in college or want to continue their professional career post college.

This year’s roster ranges from 18-34 years old, many with the goal of moving on up in the professional leagues. The team plays in the Midwest Premier League and faces teams in Chicago, Milwaukee and even Iowa.

Tomorrow, the game will stay local. The club will face off against Dekaulb County United for the 815 Cup. Coach Brett Suhayda says his goal is to win the rest of the season’s games and to have his guys communicate more on the field.

“We are very good at possession,” Suhayda said. “We like to move that ball around a lot. I mean almost every single game this season we have out-possessed our opponents. It’s just we’re trying to figure out that transition from that possession to then scoring those goals.”

“Everybody on our team is a good player,” wing player Pedro Acosta said. “We can play to one person. Not only one person scores. Everybody on the team is able to score, and I think that will work to our advantage tomorrow.”

