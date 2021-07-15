Advertisement

Judge: Man who harassed Janesville officers was exercising free speech

Jury selection in murder trial underway
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An appellate judge has dismissed disorderly conduct charges against a man who stood outside a police garage and harassed off-duty officers, saying he was exercising his free speech rights.

Aaron Oleston stood outside the police station garage in Janesville in August 2018. He hurled profanity-laced insults at officers.

He videotaped one officer as he got into his car from 5 feet away and stuck his camera in front of another officer’s car as he tried to leave.

Judge Rachel Anne Graham of the 4th District Court of Appeals threw out three disorderly conduct charges against Oleston on Thursday, finding his insults amounted to free speech. She upheld two other charges related to blocking the officers’ vehicles.

