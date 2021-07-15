Ill. Department of Revenue issues tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker announced Thursday the Illinois Department of Revenue issued automatic refunds to close to 350,000 eligible taxpayers who electronically filed their 2020 Illinois Individual Income Tax Returns prior to a newly enacted federal unemployment tax exemption.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 included a retroactive provision making the first $10,200 per taxpayer — up to $20,400 married, filing jointly — of unemployment benefits nontaxable for returns with a modified Adjusted Gross Income of less than $150,000. The provision was enacted after tax filing season opened on Feb. 12, according to the state of Illinois.

By the end of July, IDOR plans to notify an estimated 3,300 taxpayers who filed paper tax returns prior to the implementation of the federal unemployment exclusion of the need to file amended returns to qualify for any possible refunds. For taxpayers who filed electronically on or after March 15 and included the unemployment exclusion on their federal and state individual income tax returns, no additional filing changes were required.

Taxpayers who filed electronically on or after March 15 but did not include the unemployment exclusion when calculating their AGI were required to file an amended return to adjust their AGI, according to the state of Illinois.

Illinois tax filers who claim the Illinois Earned Income Credit may also be eligible for additional refunds due to the newly enacted federal unemployment compensation tax exemption. IDOR estimates any additional refunds because of an increase to EIC will be issued late in 2021 once federal Earned Income Tax Credit data is provided to the state by the federal Internal Revenue Service.

Additional information from the IRS may be found here. For Illinois specific information on unemployment compensation, including different filing scenarios, visit IDOR’s website.

