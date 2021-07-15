Advertisement

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois to award highest achievements July 18

The event will take place at E. McCormick Road in Stillman Valley.
Girl Scouts (Source: http://www.girlscouts.org)
Girl Scouts (Source: http://www.girlscouts.org)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 people have registered to attend Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois’ official in-person recognition event for high achieving Girl Scouts and volunteers Sunday, July 18, at the organization’s Camp McCormick in Stillman Valley.

The event will honor area Girl Scouts who earned their Girl Scout Gold Award in 2020 or 2021, 2021 Girl Scout Scholarship Recipients and all local Girl Scouts graduating high school in 2021, along with 2020–21 President’s Volunteer Service Award Recipients, and nearly 100 adult volunteers selected to receive national and local Girl Scout Awards.

The event will take place at E. McCormick Road in Stillman Valley, a time was not given by organizers.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable. It recognizes girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrated extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Since 1916, a Gold Award Girl Scout has been the dreamer and doer who takes “make the world a better place” to the next level. She’s driven, passionate, and optimistic. She’s the leader of tomorrow today, according to the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois.

