Freeport woman launches taxi service

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As people feel more comfortable getting out and about, one Freeport woman says she’s ready to take them wherever they need to go.

After almost 17 years driving taxis around the Freeport area for several companies, Tonya Blumingburg decided to launch her own service called Toniks Taxi, which received its license on July second and began operation July fifth. As ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft weren’t having much success in the area, Tonik’s Taxi is one of a few public transportation services that Freeport residents can take advantage of.

“I am very impressed,” said user Todd Schultz. “Their cabs are all fixed up. Very punctual...and I believe that I have a lot of faith in them right now.”

Schultz and his fiancée Delphine Aguina frequently use Tonicks Taxi. They both have epilepsy and use the service to get around the community.

“I feel like I can trust them 100 percent i can rely on them 100 percent. And i am so glad that they finally got out and built themselves a new service,” said Aguina.

To get a business license in the City of Freeport, taxi companies must get state-certified inspections on all their vehicles. The Freeport Police Department must also check out the taxis - to make sure systems like air conditioning, heat, and seat belts work properly. Blumingburg says she’s happy to be helping the community, especially with more residents out and about.

“we’ve received multiple thank yous and appreciation just for getting there, getting them on time and getting them where they need to go. People to work and appointments. Its... Just knowing they are happy means a lot,” said Blumingburg.

Blumingburg’s sister Renee and one other employee share the driving responsibilities. She estimates they handle about 100 rides each day. At the moment, there is one SUV they use to drive residents around, but Blumingburg does plan on purchasing another vehicle.

