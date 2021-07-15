FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch remains in effect for parts of the Stateline through Midnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re in between rounds of severe weather Wednesday evening, and closely monitoring developments currently taking place over Iowa, where nasty storms have been roaming for quite some time. At one point earlier on, as many as seven Tornado Warnings were in effect concurrently there, with several twisters confirmed to have touched down. Those storms are eventually ticketed for us, though the question all along has been whether or not they’d hold together by the time they’d reach us. Unfortunately, it’s looking more and more likely that they indeed will.

Numerous tornados have been confirmed across central Iowa where a Tornado Watch is in effect for the early evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With mixed sunshine having poked through the clouds late Wednesday afternoon here, the atmosphere has again become a bit more unstable, so much so that the Storm Prediction Center has hoisted a Tornado Watch for parts of the Stateline.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until Midnight for our northwestern counties. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For the time being, the watch does NOT include Winnebago County nor the Rockford Metro. That said, our colleagues at the National Weather Service have given us a heads up that, should storms hold together in northwestern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, the watch could indeed be expanded or a new watch may be needed. So, just because you may not be under a watch right now does not give us the right to get complacent. It is most certainly NOT an all-clear.

All of us will see thunderstorm activity at one time or another. Our latest high-resolution forecast models suggest that storms will occupy part of the Stateline’s real estate during a window that begins around 9:00 or 10:00pm and ends in the predawn hours of Thursday.

Storms out in Iowa are being monitored Wednesday night before they aim to get here later tonight, overnight into Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The second line of storms will most likely be on a weakening trend later Wednesday night through Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The severe thunderstorm risk has remained largely unchanged for the past day and a half. With the storms expected to be on a slow weakening trend as they dip southeastward this evening and overnight, the risk does gradually lower the farther south you head. Meanwhile, areas west and north of Rockford remain under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk. With that being said, it’s imperative to understand that we are ALL at risk for severe weather to some degree. All modes of severe weather are in play. Gusty winds will be the main threat moving forward, along with flash flooding, as these storms will be extremely efficient rainfall producers. The hail threat will come down a bit more after the sun goes down, but it’s not out of the question. As we’ve mentioned extensively, a few tornadoes aren’t to be ruled out either.

The entire Stateline remains under a risk for severe weather with a slightly higher risk to areas north and west of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should severe storms hold together, large hail, gusty winds and localized flooding are all possible with any storm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Lastly, it’s urgent that we ALL have multiple ways of receiving warnings, should they be issued. With many of these storms to come while most folks are asleep, it’s imperative that you have your phone charged with the ringer on, and that your weather radio has fresh batteries. You simply CANNOT rely on sirens to wake you up during these events, as the sirens are designed to be heard outdoors, and are not guaranteed to be heard indoors.

