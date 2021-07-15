Family members play important role supporting loved one with mental illness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When someone in a family has a mental illness such as depression, life can become stressful for the family unit. Whether it’s an adult caregiver or a teen, home dynamics and routines may be disrupted.

In a typical year, about one in five adults has a mental illness, and 17 percent of youth experience a mental health disorder. Some studies indicate at least 40 percent of adults were impacted by mental illness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 1 in 14 children had a caregiver with poor mental health in 2020.

“Mental illness impacts everyone in a family because it can disrupt the ability for members to perform their roles, as well as their ability to provide the love and care each person needs,” Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi said. “The pandemic added stressors none of us anticipated or had dealt with before. It was challenging for many people who couldn’t see a counselor or had to find new coping strategies.”

For those who have a loved one with mental illness, an empathetic, non-judgmental approach is important. Age-appropriate discussions about mental, emotional, spiritual and physical wellness also are valuable.

For more information visit here or call (815) 391-1000.

