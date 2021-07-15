Advertisement

Collins to retire as president of Children’s Safe Harbor board

Nicole Ticknor will now serve as board president.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Judge Rosemary Collins (ret.) will retire as president of Children’s Safe Harbor board after 13 years of service.

“I’d like to thank all of those who have worked so hard over these many years to make Children’s Safe Harbor the premier safe visitation exchange and supervised visitation site that it is today. I know parents and children are safer because of the existence of Children’s Safe Harbor, the only free program in our area that provides such an essential service. I am proud to have been a part of this collaborative life-saving work,” Collins said.

Nicole Ticknor will now serve as board president, according to an announcement from Children’s Safe Harbor Thursday.

“I am honored to serve as the next President of the Board of Directors of Children’s Safe Harbor. I am thankful to Judge Collins for the vision and leadership that allowed Children’s Safe Harbor to become the invaluable community service it is today. I am excited to bring my background and passion for this work to a new leadership role at Children’s Safe Harbor, and am looking forward to helping the agency continue to grow and am thankful for the opportunity to give back to my community by helping promote safety and empowerment for the families served by Children’s Safe Harbor,” Ticknor said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COYOTE ATTACKS RAISE CONCERNS
Recent coyote attacks raise concerns for local pet owners
Guerrra was known to the victim
Rockford man charged with 5 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault
Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
The Hard Rock Casino team issued a statement after Wednesday’s Illinois Gaming Board approval...
Illinois Gaming Board OK’s Hard Rock Casino supplier license to operate in Rockford

Latest News

Girl Scouts (Source: http://www.girlscouts.org)
Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois to award highest achievements July 18
Rosecrance
Family members play important role supporting loved one with mental illness
Statewide Payroll Jobs Up, Small Increase in Unemployment Rate Up in June
Statewide payroll jobs up, small increase in unemployment rate up in June
Gov. Pritzker announced Thursday the Illinois Department of Revenue issued automatic refunds to...
Ill. Department of Revenue issues tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients