Collins to retire as president of Children’s Safe Harbor board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Judge Rosemary Collins (ret.) will retire as president of Children’s Safe Harbor board after 13 years of service.

“I’d like to thank all of those who have worked so hard over these many years to make Children’s Safe Harbor the premier safe visitation exchange and supervised visitation site that it is today. I know parents and children are safer because of the existence of Children’s Safe Harbor, the only free program in our area that provides such an essential service. I am proud to have been a part of this collaborative life-saving work,” Collins said.

Nicole Ticknor will now serve as board president, according to an announcement from Children’s Safe Harbor Thursday.

“I am honored to serve as the next President of the Board of Directors of Children’s Safe Harbor. I am thankful to Judge Collins for the vision and leadership that allowed Children’s Safe Harbor to become the invaluable community service it is today. I am excited to bring my background and passion for this work to a new leadership role at Children’s Safe Harbor, and am looking forward to helping the agency continue to grow and am thankful for the opportunity to give back to my community by helping promote safety and empowerment for the families served by Children’s Safe Harbor,” Ticknor said.

