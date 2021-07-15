City of Rockford to celebrate 815 Day all weekend long

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What is typically celebrated one day a year in Rockford will get a whole weekend to share your pride for the 815.

Rockford Day, or 815 Day, is held annually on August 15. With that day falling on a Sunday this year, the City of Rockford decided to extend the celebration starting on Friday, August 13. Rockford Day is aimed to showcase the people, places and things that make Rockford great. Organizers are encouraging Stateliners to shop local that weekend, especially after having last year’s events canceled due to COVID-19.

“Rockford day is an opportunity for us to focus on all that is wonderful about our community,” explained Barb Chidley, City of Rockford Neighborhood Specialist. “Get out there-- intentionally give our businesses some love, spend some dollars at businesses who were struggling during the pandemic and be happy to be Rockfordians”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.