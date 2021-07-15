Advertisement

Belvidere Assembly Plant to shut down July 26 until Aug. 2

Employees not indefinitely laid off are currently scheduled to return to work on Monday, Aug. 2.
The Belvidere Assembly Plant will be shut down beginning Monday, July 26 and end Sunday, Aug. 1.
The Belvidere Assembly Plant will be shut down beginning Monday, July 26 and end Sunday, Aug. 1.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Assembly Plant will be shut down beginning Monday, July 26 and end Sunday, Aug. 1.

Unless otherwise notified by their department, all production, skilled trades and stamping operations at the plant will be shut down at that time. Employees not indefinitely laid off are currently scheduled to return to work on Monday, Aug. 2.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down through the end of July, with the week of July 19 being a previously scheduled down week,” according to Jodi Tinson of Stellantis.

All first shift departments will return to work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., second shift skilled trades from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and third shift skilled trades from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

