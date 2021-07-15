AAA: Rideshare, transit, taxi use plummeted, did not fully recover

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - AAA has reported how the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders, led to a drastic drop in U.S. road travel and a sharp increase in the number of people who chose to stay home in 2020.

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s New American Driving Survey (2020) shows:

· The average number of trips for all modes of transportation dropped by 40 percent in April 2020.

· Daily personal car trips plunged 45 percent.

· The dip in travel moderated later in the year but remained below 2019 levels.

“This data demonstrates what a profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on our commute habits and patterns in the United States,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said.

Daily trips for all modes of transportation fell from an average of 3.7 trips per day in 2019 to 2.2 trips in April 2020, before slightly recovering. After abruptly decreasing in April 2020, daily trips by U.S. residents rebounded somewhat in May and June and then remained at approximately 20 percent to 25 percent below their 2019 levels during the second half of 2020, according to AAA.

Despite fewer cars on the road and more people staying home, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently estimated that 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020 — the largest projected number of fatalities since 2007. It is an increase of about 7.2 percent over 2019.

“It’s counterintuitive to see the rate of traffic deaths spike when so many of us were driving less often,” Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy said. “As the U.S. climbs out of the COVID-19 pandemic, highway safety officials will need to double down on curbing speeding, substance-impaired driving, and failure to buckle up.”

