State Gaming Board OK’s Hard Rock Casino’s supplier license to operate in Rockford

‘This is a giant step forward,’ Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International said.
The Hard Rock Casino team issued a statement after Wednesday’s Illinois Gaming Board approval...
The Hard Rock Casino team issued a statement after Wednesday's Illinois Gaming Board approval of the remaining key people involved and Hard Rock's supplier license for operating in Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hard Rock Casino team issued a statement after Wednesday’s Illinois Gaming Board approval of the remaining key people involved and Hard Rock’s supplier license for operating in Rockford.

“This is a giant step forward. We’re grateful to the State of Illinois and the Illinois Gaming Board for their support. We’re excited to get this project up and running beginning with the construction of the temporary casino. It won’t be long before we need people to join our team and we plan to share more details on how the community can participate through employment and supplier roles in the days and weeks ahead,” Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International said.

For more information on Hard Rock International visit here or here.

