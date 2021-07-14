Staging a revival: how musicians make a comeback after pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was daunting to say the least, to not know what was going on,” said Rick Nielsen, who plays lead guitar of the American rock band, Cheap Trick.

Nielsen’s bags were packed, guitar slung around his shoulder, and the group was ready to kick off a concert tour in Australia, when the Coronavirus turned the world on its head.

“They closed the country the next day. We didn’t go,” said Nielsen. “It was like I was preparing for nothing.”

Concert and tour schedules collapsed for Nielsen and many other musicians and bands around the country. Notable music festivals like Lollapalooza in Chicago and Milwaukee’s Summerfest - all canceled.

“Dozens of concert bookings had to get postponed. It was a logistical nightmare,” said Friends of the Coronado Executive Director, Beth Howard.

“It was so weird. The fact that eveybody, *everybody, was kind of in the same boat. I couldn’t feel sorry for myself,” Nielsen said.

COVID-19 also delayed the release of Cheap Trick’s newest album “In Another World.” Nielsen said that only happened one other time in the band’s history.

“First it was the Dream Police that was delayed,” said Nielsen. “Because the Live at Budacon record was doing so well, they delayed the album.”

But Nielsen said his band is fortunate compared to others paving their way in the business. The members spent time songwriting and even signed with a new record label during the shutdown.

“BMG - The biggest company in the world. They hired us and it’s like wow,” said Nielsen. “For a band that’s been around this long, and anyone who really has an interest in you, is one thing. It’s been amazing.”

But not every musician’s experience was as positive. Some found the year played out like a sour note.

A study published by the trade publication “Pollster” estimates the live music industry lost about $9 billion in ticket sales in the first 6 months of the shutdown. The World Economic Forum estimates the pandemic cost the industry more than $10 billion in sponsorships in the same time frame. It forced some of today’s biggest entertainers and promoters to find new ways to change the tune of the concert business.

“Who would have thought that the McHenry Outdoor Drive-in Theatre in McHenry, Illinois would become the hottest concert venue in the state of Illinois,” said NiteLite Promotions President, Don Kronberg.

Don Kronberg owns NiteLite Promotions in Palatine, where he markets musicians and comedians like Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and Jerry Seinfeld. To keep revenues alive, Kronberg launched a slate of drive-in performances.

“And it worked. People loved it. We had these giant video screens that we utilized. We ended up doing Aaron Lewis and Sully Earnup - a huge rock show. We ended up selling out one, and adding a second show,” said Kronberg. “I think the drive-in ended up having 20 shows last year.”

Instead of screaming, sweaty fans all crammed side-by-side inside venues, people sat in their cars.

“One we did in Mexico. The lights would blink on and off, and people would honk when they liked you. It was strange,” said Nielsen.

“It was weird. To be able to do a show in a parking lot filled with vehicles and not to be able to really see people was a crazy thing,” Kronberg said.

Performers feed off the energy from live audiences, Kronberg said. So comedians like Iliza Shlesinger had to adjust.

“She had to basically set up her show so that she had spaces between her jokes where she could envision people laughing, but she couldn’t see them, and she couldn’t hear them,” Kronberg said. “A standing ovation for that show consisted of 250 cars honking their horns in unison.”

As the industry slowly comes back to life, hungry fans are ready for a feast of live music.

“Having the audience there, that’s what it’s all about,” said Nielsen.

