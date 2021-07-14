Several former Rockford Rivets selected in 2021 MLB Draft

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2021 Major League Baseball first-year player draft has come and gone with plenty of familiar faces from the Rockford Rivets getting drafted.

In total, nine players from the Northwoods League team were taken this week, led by Chicago Cubs first round pick Jordan Wicks. The left-handed pitcher was picked 16th overall on Sunday. Last summer, Wicks started four games for the Rivets, striking out 29 and surrendering just five walks in 20 innings of work.

Over the next two days, seven other former players that spent time in Rockford were taken.

Wicks collegiate and Northwoods League teammate Carson Seymour, was selected in sixth round by the New York Mets. Seymour spent last summer with the Rivets. The right-handed pitcher appeared in five games, striking out 18 in 19.2 innings.

Outfielder Parker Bates was picked up by the Kansas City Royals in the ninth round. In 2018, Bates played 46 games with Rockford. He had 13 doubles, two triples and two home runs that season.

Bobby Seymour will take his talents to Tampa Bay. The Rays selected the first baseman in the 13th round. In 2020, Seymour played in 25 games last summer, finishing with 23 hits and 17 walks.

Caleb Durbin is headed to Atlanta after the Braves took him in the 14th round. Durbin played for the Rivets in 2019. He picked up 18 hits in 18 games while striking out just three times.

A pair of former Rivets are on their way to the Bay Area. Jonny Butler was taken by the Oakland A’s in the 15th round followed by Luke Anderson in the 16th round. Butler had 33 hits, including three homes runs in 31 games last summer. In 2018, Anderson appeared in eight games, starting two of them. The right hander had 18 strikeouts and one save that season.

Jimmy Burnette will get his opportunity with Toronto. The Blue Jays selected the left-handed pitcher in the 18th round. In 2020, Burnette started five games striking out 25 in 20 innings, giving up just four earned runs.

Another Kansas State pitching product was picked up after the draft on Tuesday. Kasey Ford signed with the Houston Astros as an undrafted free agent. While in Rockford in 2019, Ford started five games, finishing with 28 strikeouts and just nine walks in 29.2 innings.

