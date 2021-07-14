Self defense refreshers: trust your gut

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I don’t take risks like going to the gas station at night,” said No Joke Mixed Martial Arts self defense instructor Leslie Stoll. “I’m still really aware of what I’m doing, because it’s always better to stay safe then getting yourself into that weird situation.”

For the past 15 years, Stoll has been practicing mixed martial arts. Even with her skill set, she says she tries to avoid situations that could lead to trouble.

“It’s probably not going to happen, but my daughter’s going off to school,” Stoll said. “She’s been doing this for many years too, but you never know. There could be a bad guy around the corner.”

Stoll’s daughter Regan Stoll plans to leave for college next month. Stoll says it’s important for her to know how to protect herself.

“I know I’ll be able to defend myself if anything happens, but I also know situational awareness,” Regan said. “Stay out of situations where I could be in danger.”

For those who aren’t trained in MMA , there are several ways you can defend yourself from an attacker.

“Eyes, soft tissue, the nose, the eyes, the mouth, the groin if you’re talking about striking,” said Loves Park Police school resource officer Aaron Johnson.

Johnson also recommends traveling in groups, avoiding parking lots at night and always keeping your head on a swivel.

“It’s not like how it is in the movies,” Johnson said. “Size does matter. Absolutely. The best bet for you is to stay on your feet and keep your distance. Self defense starts before the incident happens.”

