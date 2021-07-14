Schnucks hosting career fair July 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 110 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant on Thursday, July 15.

Most positions are part-time to start. No experience is necessary. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering paid weekly, health benefits — after a qualifying period — and other teammate perks.

The hiring event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. To expedite the process, those interested or planning to attend the fair should visit www.schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

