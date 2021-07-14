Advertisement

Saint Anthony College of Nursing ranked No. 2 nursing school in state

Schools ranked on the list have proven their ability to educate highly competent nurses, according to the announcement of the rankings.
Saint Anthony College of Nursing
Saint Anthony College of Nursing
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saint Anthony College of Nursing ranks No. 2 in the state of Illinois and No. 74 in the nation for best nursing schools, according to RNcareers.org 2021 report.

In its 6th annual report, RNcareers.org evaluated more than 1,800 nursing schools and more than 100,000 data points to create unique, merit-based nursing school rankings. With an overall ranking of 96.89 percent, Saint Anthony College of Nursing is in the top tier of all nursing schools across the country, ranking 74 in the nation.

“We are extremely proud of this honor,” Dr. Sandie Soldwisch, president of Saint Anthony College of Nursing said. “It shows how dedicated our faculty are to providing the best education to our nursing students.”

To help nursing students in their search for a top RN program, the education experts at RNCareers.org publish their annual findings of the best nursing schools for both Illinois and the country. Schools ranked on the list have proven their ability to educate highly competent nurses, according to the announcement of the rankings.

To create the rankings, RNcareers.org evaluated 41 ADN degree programs and 29 BSN degree programs in Illinois, obtaining each institution’s first-time NCLEX-RN passing rates, the number of students taking the test, the program nursing accreditation and more.

Learn more about Saint Anthony College of Nursing, here. Learn more about RNcareers.org, here.

