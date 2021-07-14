Roszkowski Courthouse hosts first naturalization ceremonies since pandemic began

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois conducted naturalization ceremonies at the Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday.

District Judge Lain D. Johnston presided over two ceremonies, swearing in 40 new citizens of the United States, according to the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

“The Court is honored to conduct these ceremonies in a setting more convenient to those new citizens who reside in the Western Division of our district. We welcome them and celebrate with them as they take this final step in the process of becoming citizens of this nation,” Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said.

Twenty new citizens from 11 countries were sworn in during the morning ceremony, and 20 new citizens from 12 countries took the oath in the afternoon ceremony, according to the United States District Court Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division

The court had not hosted naturalization ceremonies at the Roszkowski Courthouse since before early in 2020. Until Wednesday, citizenship candidates from throughout the district had to travel to Chicago to be sworn in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony took place in a courtroom in the Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse and the candidates were socially distanced. Face masks are required throughout the courthouse, according to the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

COVID-19 prevented the court from proceeding with naturalization ceremonies from April through July 2020. However, since that time, the court has conducted more than 418 socially-distanced naturalization ceremonies in various court spaces in Chicago, including outside the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Quincy Court, and naturalized more than 13,403 new citizens.

