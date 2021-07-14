Advertisement

Rockford man charged with 5 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault

Guerrra was known to the victim
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police have arrested and charged a man on 5 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault on a child of a child under the age of 13.

On Thursday Rockford Police investigated reports of a sexual assault to a juvenile under the age of 13 in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. The investigation named Frank Guerra, 32, of Rockford as a suspect.

On Saturday, police arrested Guerra in Phoenix, Arizona, and he is currently being held at the Maricopa County Jail.

