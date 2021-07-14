Rockford and Freeport to receive $1 million of $22 million in American Rescue Plan funding earmarked fo Illinois Head Start Programs.

ROCKFORD/FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $21.9 Million in American Rescue Plan funding to support the return to fully operational, in-person Head Start services for children under the age of five that are most impacted by inequities exposed by the pandemic in Illinis. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.

The City of Rockford will receive $854,301 while the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency, Inc. of Freeport will receive $227,335. This combines for a total of just over $1 million between the two cities.

“This Head Start funding is an example of the critical economic support that the American Rescue Plan is providing for communities around Illinois,” Durbin said. “Many of the families served by these programs live in communities that have been disproportionately devastated by the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will help build the foundation for lifelong success by supporting early learning, health, and family well-being.”

“Early Head Start and Head Start programs are critical for kids throughout Illinois to have the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” Duckworth said. “Investments in early childhood education and parental support programs aren’t just critical during this pandemic, they are investments in our future. I’m proud to continue supporting this program with Senator Durbin to help children reach their full potential.”

Rockford and Freeport are 2 of 49 entities statewide that received thiis funding.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.