Rockford Fire and Police Commission hold first meeting since closing application process for new chiefs

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a packed house Tuesday morning for the Rockford Fire and Police Commission meeting.

The City of Rockford recently closed its application process for the next fire and police chiefs. The city is looking for public input into who they think would make the best candidate for the job. Residents are encouraged to submit their questions online where they will be answered in a virtual forum either later this month or early in August.

“We definitely want a candidate that has experienced some of the turmoil that our world, currently that we exist in. Certainly, that’s going to be a key criteria. Not only experienced it, but how has it been handled in the current municipality that they’re working in.”

The Fire and Police Commission received complete application submissions from 13 applicants for the police chief position — 2 internal RPD applicants and 11 external applicants — and 13 applicants for the fire chief position —5 internal RFD applicants and 8 external applicants.

