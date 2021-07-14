Region 1 Planning Council gets $50K broadband grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the first cohort of grant recipients as part of the Office of Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption + Digital Equity program.

The initial cohort of READY grantees includes an award of $50,000 for the Region 1 Planning Council on behalf of the Northern Stateline Region. Through this program, $200,000 has been awarded to four regional entities to accelerate progress toward eliminating the digital divide.

The inaugural READY cohort is fueling local efforts in four major regions throughout Illinois, including East Central, Northern Stateline, Southeastern, and Southern Illinois. The program is offered by the Illinois Office of Broadband to increase access, adoption and utilization of high-speed internet access – all through the lens of digital equity and inclusion.

To further these efforts across all ten economic development regions of the state, the Office of Broadband is launching the next READY notice of funding opportunity, with another $250,000 available for grants.

“High-speed internet is an essential resource for Illinois communities to succeed in the 21st century economy and this administration is laser-focused on expanding access across the state,” Gov. Pritzker said. “With more than 1 million households currently without reliable internet – the state is dedicating $420 million to enhance our broadband infrastructure. The READY grant program will help put the power of planning directly into the hands of our communities and complements our historic efforts to bring enhanced speed and access to every community in Illinois.”

READY grantees may use funds to expand immediate broadband connectivity, conduct outreach and engagement to identify current digital inequities, and establish next steps toward creating a digital inclusion ecosystem through regional collaboration among institutions of higher education, planning councils, community and economic development organizations, schools, libraries, healthcare, and local leaders and other related stakeholders.

The second round of READY grants are now available, with a deadline of Oct. 4 to apply. For more information on eligibility criteria, or application assistance visit the Illinois Office of Broadband website.

“The initial notice of funding for the first round of the READY program was announced in November 2020 by the Illinois Office of Broadband and Illinois Innovation Network. Proposals were reviewed and scored on a merit basis, prioritizing applicants’ ability to balance near-term broadband access expansion with region wide stakeholder engagement and program integration capacity,” according to the governor’s office.

The initial READY grantees will be completing much of their initial work in fall 2021, with the second cohort following suit in spring 2022.

“Specific deliverables include a Broadband READY Regional Report, a Digital Indicator Dashboards, and Digital Divide Elimination Plan for each region. An aggregated product – the Connect Illinois Broadband READY Report – will contribute to annual updates of a statewide Digital Indicator Dashboard and Digital Divide Elimination Plan, which in turn will guide program integration and resource investment to close gaps in broadband equity and inclusion,” according to the governor’s office.

