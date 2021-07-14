Advertisement

Pritzker joins other elected officials in White House visit

President Biden held a round table meeting Wednesday morning with governors and mayors from around the country.
President Biden hosted a meeting on infrastructure with governors and mayors from around the nation at the White House on Wednesday (7/14).(DC Pool)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Gov. Pritzker was on Capitol Hill Wednesday meeting with President Biden on the infrastructure plan.

President Biden held a round table meeting Wednesday morning with governors and mayors from around the country. On Tuesday, the budget committee reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion plan focused on human infrastructure.

Separately, a bipartisan deal was reached on a proposal that focuses on physical infrastructure. President Biden believes his plans are in good shape to get passed through congress.

“There may be some slight adjustments to the, of the pay for. That’s going to get down to what the Congress wants to do. I’ve laid out how I think we pay for it. We have an agreement, we haven an agreement and there may be slight changes. I’m not sure what happened, exactly happen, but it’s going to be paid for. That’s what we’re going to do,” the president said.

