Officials update the public on Chemtool fire aftermath

Nearly a month after the Chemtool fire, officials share what they know about public health, the environment and the lawsuit against Chemtool.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Only days after a lawsuit against Chemtool was announced and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said their samples were clear, officials held a press conference with updates on the Chemtool fire aftermath.

Winnebago County Health Department’s public health administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said the survey they created to gain a wide range of feedback about any symptoms people are experiencing from the Chemtool fire proved to be helpful to the health department.

She said less than one percent of the 1900 surveys filled out indicated someone needed to go to the hospital. Dr. Martell said to prevent further health problems you should avoid smoking, vaping, lighting candles or even using air fresheners in your homes.

“We want to be mindful at all times in our community about how do we reduce particulate matter,” said Martell. “It doesn’t just come from the Chemtool fire.”

On the “Citizens for Chemtool Accountability” Facebook group, several citizens asked if there were specific tests to figure out if they were exposed to certain chemicals. Dr. Martell said because they do not know the exact chemicals that drifted through the community, there are no specific tests. However, she said you should see your primary care giver if you have any symptoms and go from there.

“Routine testing as you would for any household, that’s an older home, like for lead, under six years of age, we’d encourage testing for that,” said Martell. “Again, the symptoms should drive the clinician to determine what to test for. They should not withhold treatment, they should not withhold any kind of testing, they should work through the diagnostic process, whatever what the presenting symptom is of the individual.”

Dr.Martell said if you do not have a primary doctor, you can call the Winnebago County Health Department to get set up with one.

Another topic of discussion Tuesday afternoon was the state’s lawsuit against Chemtool Inc.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said broadly, the lawsuit is to protect the air, water and health of the county. More specifically, there are two goals. The first goal is evaluating the damage and clean up plan. The second goal is remediation, which means to fix or prevent further damage. Hanley said negotiations between Winnebago County, Chemtool and the Attorney General’s office are on going, but he wants to be clear that the lawsuit does not mean he is anti-Chemtool.

“Imagine two neighbors who live next to each other for 10 years. They enjoy each other’s company. They like each other. One neighbor backs into the other neighbor’s car. If I seek to have my neighbor fix my car, maybe even have to sue them, that doesn’t mean I want them to move away,” said Hanley. “It just means they’ve damaged my car, and I’m going to seek recovery for it.”

Hanley says the timeline of the lawsuit depends on the negotiations, but he hopes to come to an agreement within one to three months.

