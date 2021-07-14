Advertisement

MLB pitcher John Curtiss starts in Snappers loss to Quad Cities

Curtiss is in the middle of recovering from a neck injury. He made a short appearance in Beloit.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Miami Marlins pitcher John Curtiss made a short appearance in Beloit to rehab from a recent neck injury.

Curtiss is near the end of a rehab assignment with the Marlins, and he got the job done in the first inning.

“I really needed to get an inning in before I go back and they were gracious enough to have me,” Curtiss said.

He struck out the first hitter on three pitchers, forced the second batter to ground out, and struck out the final hitter of the first on just seven total pitches. He immediately went to the bullpen for a few more to end his day.

“I actually got hurt here in 2015 on Memorial Day,” Curtiss said. “I had that as my lasting memory here and now I got to replace it with this, so it was cool to have it come full circle half a decade later.”

The Snappers struggled after Curtiss left the game. A pair of Quad Cities home runs in the third put the River Bandits up three runs. Beloit did answer with a run in each of the next three innings but fell short of a comeback losing the game 6-5.

Quad Cities and Beloit will play again Wednesday evening.

