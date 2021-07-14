Advertisement

‘Marrying Millions’ TV star pleads not guilty to raping teen

William Hutchinson, a Texas real estate developer and reality TV personality, exits superior...
William Hutchinson, a Texas real estate developer and reality TV personality, exits superior court in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home.

The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you” as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported.

Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series “Marrying Millions,” which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee Brianna Ramirez. Hutchinson owns Texas-based Dunhill Partners, a commercial real estate company that develops, leases or manages shopping centers and other properties nationwide.

Prosecutors accused Hutchinson of taking two 16-year-old girls on several trips this year to his vacation home in Laguna Beach and giving alcohol to one girl in April before raping the unconscious teen. He is accused of sexual battery of the second teen in May.

Hutchinson also is charged in Texas with sexual assault tied to allegations of groping a 17-year-old girl at his Dallas-area home in May. He is the teen’s legal guardian, court documents say.

Hutchinson, who has denied wrongdoing, surrendered to police in Highland Park, Texas, last week and is free on $30,000 bond in that case.

In California, Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to a felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in state prison and 2 1/2 years in county jail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Aggravated Domestic Battery causing great bodily harm.
Man sentenced 20 years for domestic battery in Rockford
Scam Alert
Scam warning from Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office
COYOTE ATTACKS RAISE CONCERNS
Recent coyote attacks raise concerns for local pet owners

Latest News

Nikole Hannah-Jones accepted a faculty position at Howard amid controversy over whether she...
Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges
Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her...
Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal
Penelakut Island, off the coast of British Columbia, was the site of an indigenous boarding...
160 unmarked graves discovered at indigenous boarding school in Canada
Former Kuper Island School student Eddy Charlie said he remembers seeing more and more empty...
Former student of indigenous school where graves found talks about empty beds, empty tables
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery