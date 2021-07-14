Advertisement

Lifescape Senior Expo Sept. 18 at Rock Valley College Physical Education Center

Exhibit spaces are available at a discounted race for nonprofits.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lifescape Senior Expo on Sept. 18 will be held at Rock Valley College Physical Education Center.

The expo will feature about 100 exhibitors, offer health screenings, and a mid-event keynote speaker. Exhibit spaces are available for those interested in engaging with attendees and are available at a discounted price for nonprofits.

A variety of exhibitors are invited including businesses in areas such as healthcare, financial planning, retirement, home improvement, etc. The Lifescape Senior Expo provides a space to showcase your information, services and products to patrons.

Rock Valley College, features ample parking, easy access for exhibitors, excellent East Side location, and a wide range of food options in a facility that hosts other large community events such as college fairs and high school graduation ceremonies. The event will also offer sponsorship opportunities for those interested in making a deeper connection with the community and attendees, according to organizers.

