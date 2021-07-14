International wrestler Chad Vandiver holds Rockford wrestling clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Olympic wrestler Chad Vandiver returns home to Rockford to tutor some young wrestlers in the region

Vandiver has won plenty of international tournaments and wants to help those closer to home improve on the mat. Vandiver says every time he comes back to the Rockford region he does what he can to help the next group of great wrestlers.

“Growing up we had a really good community here in the NIC-10 area,” Vandiver said. “We had a lot of older people coming in and helping and really that’s what taught us and inspired us. When I am back in town it’s really nice to come in and see the young kids and if I can come in help them out and inspire them it’s great.”

