Winnebago County currently at 12 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 12 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive.

There is no change from last Wednesday’s report of 12. There were 80 new cases of COVID-19 between July 8-14 in the county for a cumulative total of 32,435, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

The 7-day rolling positivity rate is 2.8 percent with 241,762 total administered COVID-19 vaccine doses.

