FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: First round of severe storms this afternoon followed by more later tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things are turning more active throughout the Stateline as the first round of thunderstorms is moving through the region as of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. This round will be out of here over the next hour or two before the second line of storms is forecast for later tonight through Thursday morning.

The line of storms is now west of the Mississippi River moving east at about 30 to 35 miles per hour. The strongest storms with this line have had winds strong enough to down tree limbs and radar indicated damaging hail, too. Expect this line to continue moving east through the Stateline over the next hour or two. We are monitoring these as we speak and will be the first to update should any Severe Thunderstorm Warnings get issued.

The first line of storms will move through the Stateline during the Wednesday afternoon hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll get a slight break in the action later this afternoon and into the early evening. It’s during this time where we’ll be watching what goes on in Iowa and eastern Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is likely to be issued for those areas ahead of the second anticipated line of severe storms later on. For us in the Stateline, these will likely pack a punch with mainly damaging winds and hail being the biggest threats. The region remains under an Enhanced Risk north and west of Rockford and a Slight Risk for severe weather elsewhere.

An Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in play north and west of Rockford while a Slight Risk is in place for everywhere else. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats along with flash flooding. A few tornadoes can't be ruled out. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Beginning later in the evening and overnight to Thursday is when the second round of storms will impact the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The second round of storms through Thursday morning could produce high winds, hail and a small tornado threat. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Storms will become very scattered and gradually exit Thursday late morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A tornado or two can’t be ruled out but that threat will remain on an isolated basis. These storms can be expected in here closer to midnight and should they hold, move through the region through the overnight hours and early Thursday morning. These storms also will come with a flash flooding risk, especially in low-lying areas and places south of Rockford that have received more rain.

We’ll continue monitoring the storms throughout the afternoon and evening from the 23 First Alert Weather Center. Now is the time to make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather information and weather warnings just in case one gets issued.

