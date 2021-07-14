Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Aaron’s Wednesday Morning Forecast...7/14/21

2 Rounds of Strong Storms Likely
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2 rounds of strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Heat and humidity will begin to make out atmosphere unstable this afternoon fueling a line of showers and thunderstorms to push through the region. Expect gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail stones with these storms. Highs will reach the upper 80′s with feel like numbers around 90. Another round of storms is likely tonight. Those storms could pack a punch too!

