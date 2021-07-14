FIRST ALERT: Threat for severe thunderstorms increasing Wednesday, Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re not out of our drought by any stretch of the imagination, but we’re beginning to make at least a little progress of late. Though only a small portion of the Stateline received rainfall Monday night and early Thursday morning, those that were on the receiving end of localized downpours received some rather healthy rain. Over a period of less than an hour, Rockford managed to pick up 0.80″ of rain, a true testament to the fact that summer rains often fall unevenly. Since the rain began before and ended after midnight, we’ve now managed to pick up measurable rain on seven consecutive days, the longest such stretch of wet weather since last September!

With seven straight days of measurable rain in the books, it's now the longest spell of wet weather since last September. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re not done with rain this week, by any stretch of the imagination, though. A resurgence of warmth and humidity’s to create an atmosphere ripe for thunderstorms to develop in clusters Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday, some of which on the strong to locally severe side.

Wednesday’s to start quietly enough, with sunshine expected to prevail for the opening half of the day, sending temperatures well into the 80s.

Sunshine's to start our day Wednesday, though cloudiness arrives early in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, as temperatures warm and humidity swells, the atmosphere’s to become considerably more unstable. Put simply, the atmosphere’s to be loaded with energy to support the rapid development of thunderstorm clusters from mid-afternoon on.

The first cluster of showers and storms appears likely to arrive in the mid to late afternoon hours Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thunderstorms, once they arrive, won’t be in a hurry to exit the area. In fact, it’s possible storminess may linger well into the evening hours.

Thunderstorms are likely to still be hanging around come 8:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break in the action appears likely late in the evening into parts of the overnight hours, but a second round of showers and thunderstorms appears poised to enter the region after midnight.

A break in the action appears a good bet late in the evening and into the overnight hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Round two of showers and storms is to come through in the early morning hours Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With so much moisture in the atmosphere, any storms are to be extremely efficient rainfall producers, whether they’re severe or not. And, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms perhaps roaming over the same locations for a period of several hours, localized flash flooding may also be in play.

That said, these storms will sure have the capability of packing a punch. The northwestern third of the Stateline has been placed under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night. That includes communities such as Galena, Freeport, Rockton, and all of our Southern Wisconsin territory. The Rockford Metro and points south and east are under a Level 2, Slight Risk.

The northwestern third of our viewing area, including communities like Freeport, Rockton, and Beloit, are under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe weather. The Rockford Metro and points south and east are under a Level 2, Slight Risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds are, by far, the main severe weather threat in the Stateline. However, large hail and even a few isolated tornadoes aren’t to be ruled out either.

Gusty winds are, by far, our main severe threats. That said, large hail and a few tornadoes are also in the discussion. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Why are we monitoring the possibility of a few tornadoes? The answer’s quite simple. There’s to be quite a bit of wind shear in our atmosphere Wednesday, meaning that winds will be blowing from different directions at different levels of the atmosphere. At the surface, winds will blow out of the south, while just 5,000 feet above, they’ll be southwesterly, and another 5,000 feet up, west-southwesterly. An environment of this nature is one that encourages storms to rotate, at times, thus the chance for a few twisters to briefly spin up.

With winds blowing out of the south at the surface, the southwest about 5,000 feet up, and the west-southwest about 10,000 feet up, storms will have the capability of rotating. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

To be clear, this is not a slam dunk to occur. There are still plenty of uncertainties regarding the timing and exact track of these thunderstorm complexes, so things can indeed change. That said, it’s imperative to tune in frequently for updates, to be weather away Wednesday, and to have multiple ways to receive warnings in the event any are issued. Close monitoring is needed on our end, and you can be confident we’ll be doing just that.

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings, should they be issued. Do NOT rely solely on the outdoor sirens. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.