FIRST ALERT: Threat for severe thunderstorms increasing Wednesday, Wednesday night
Two rounds of thunderstorms likely to impact the area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re not out of our drought by any stretch of the imagination, but we’re beginning to make at least a little progress of late. Though only a small portion of the Stateline received rainfall Monday night and early Thursday morning, those that were on the receiving end of localized downpours received some rather healthy rain. Over a period of less than an hour, Rockford managed to pick up 0.80″ of rain, a true testament to the fact that summer rains often fall unevenly. Since the rain began before and ended after midnight, we’ve now managed to pick up measurable rain on seven consecutive days, the longest such stretch of wet weather since last September!
We’re not done with rain this week, by any stretch of the imagination, though. A resurgence of warmth and humidity’s to create an atmosphere ripe for thunderstorms to develop in clusters Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday, some of which on the strong to locally severe side.
Wednesday’s to start quietly enough, with sunshine expected to prevail for the opening half of the day, sending temperatures well into the 80s.
However, as temperatures warm and humidity swells, the atmosphere’s to become considerably more unstable. Put simply, the atmosphere’s to be loaded with energy to support the rapid development of thunderstorm clusters from mid-afternoon on.
Thunderstorms, once they arrive, won’t be in a hurry to exit the area. In fact, it’s possible storminess may linger well into the evening hours.
A break in the action appears likely late in the evening into parts of the overnight hours, but a second round of showers and thunderstorms appears poised to enter the region after midnight.
With so much moisture in the atmosphere, any storms are to be extremely efficient rainfall producers, whether they’re severe or not. And, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms perhaps roaming over the same locations for a period of several hours, localized flash flooding may also be in play.
That said, these storms will sure have the capability of packing a punch. The northwestern third of the Stateline has been placed under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night. That includes communities such as Galena, Freeport, Rockton, and all of our Southern Wisconsin territory. The Rockford Metro and points south and east are under a Level 2, Slight Risk.
Gusty winds are, by far, the main severe weather threat in the Stateline. However, large hail and even a few isolated tornadoes aren’t to be ruled out either.
Why are we monitoring the possibility of a few tornadoes? The answer’s quite simple. There’s to be quite a bit of wind shear in our atmosphere Wednesday, meaning that winds will be blowing from different directions at different levels of the atmosphere. At the surface, winds will blow out of the south, while just 5,000 feet above, they’ll be southwesterly, and another 5,000 feet up, west-southwesterly. An environment of this nature is one that encourages storms to rotate, at times, thus the chance for a few twisters to briefly spin up.
To be clear, this is not a slam dunk to occur. There are still plenty of uncertainties regarding the timing and exact track of these thunderstorm complexes, so things can indeed change. That said, it’s imperative to tune in frequently for updates, to be weather away Wednesday, and to have multiple ways to receive warnings in the event any are issued. Close monitoring is needed on our end, and you can be confident we’ll be doing just that.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.