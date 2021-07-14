Advertisement

Crusader Community Health hosts open house for newly opened clinic

Crusader Community Health hosts an open house nearly five months after opening its new clinic on Rockford's west side.
Crusader Community Health hosts an open house nearly five months after opening its new clinic on Rockford's west side.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a new clinic replaced the old clinic that was housed in a building dating back 90 years, Crusader Community Health waited five months after opening in February 2021 to host an open house.

The new clinic at 1200 W. State Street in Rockford is a state-of-the-art facility that offers medical, dental and behavioral healthcare needs along with an onsite Walgreens pharmacy.

Officials say they waited a little bit longer until COVID-19 restrictions were eased slightly along with their parking lot and expanded campus to be finished completely. Guests at the open house were able to explore the new campus that includes a tour of the new building, historic Muldoon Grove and Rotary Labyrinth all while enjoying some local food trucks.

Sam Miler, CEO of Crusader Community Health says, “The building is designed so it’s easy to navigate. Our old building was hard, we had ramps and elevators and all kinds of stuff that people had to navigate stairways, it wasn’t intuitive. We came from a repurposed building, which served us very well but had limitations and being able to design it fresh was just tremendous.”

