Crews on the scene of a structure fire in Winnebago Tuesday night

E. McNair Road and N. Elida in Winnebago is closed due to a fire at 501 N. Elida Tuesday night.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time as crews respond to a fire in Winnebago Tuesday night.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene at 501 N. Elida Street at Mikron Industries, Inc. Because of that, the intersection of Elida Street and McNair Road is closed with traffic being diverted.

Information is limited at this time. We will update this as more information becomes available.

