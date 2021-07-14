Advertisement

City of Rockford applies for funding from FEMA for Keith Creek buyout

(Source: FEMA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford, in conjunction with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, applied for Hazard Mitigation Assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Keith Creek Buyout Phase 3 project.

The objective of the HMA program is to fund mitigation measures that reduce the risk of life and property from future hazard events or disasters.

The city of Rockford proposed to acquire and demolish three properties along the Keith Creek corridor. The city says they have previously demolished 115 homes due to extensive flooding in this area. The properties are: 2233 Charles St., 1642 7th Ave., and 801 – 9th Street.

The city’s long-term goal for this area is to widen and meander the channel making it permanent open space and to reduce the floodplain area, according to the announcement from the city of Rockford.

