Cheri Bustos proposes bill to empower sexual assault, harassment survivors

The bill would stop perpetrators from being able to push survivors of sexual harassment and assault into forced arbitration.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos proposed the “Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act,” a new bill that would empower sexual assault and harassment victims.

The bill would stop perpetrators from being able to push survivors of sexual harassment and assault into forced arbitration. Under this bill, survivors would be able to seek justice, discuss their cases publicly and eliminate institutional protection for harassers, according to the congresswoman’s office.

