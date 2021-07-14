Advertisement

Beloit College to host ‘Let’s Talk Coronavirus’ webinar July 19

This event will take place on Facebook Live on the Beloit College Facebook page.
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Another edition of the popular online series “Let’s Talk Coronavirus” from Beloit College professors has been scheduled to address the importance of getting vaccinated as more students are heading back to school this fall.

The online event open to the public has been scheduled for Monday, July 19, at 6 p.m. Beloit College assistant professor of Biology, Rachel Bergstrom, and health and society professor, Ron Watson, will host.

The popular online series launched in Spring 2020 as a weekly event to teach individuals on the technical parts of COVID-19. This series has helped mitigate the spread of misinformation on various topics related to the pandemic. This episode also features Associate Dean of Recreation, Wellness, and Engagement, Tara Girard, who has played an expansive role in the College’s COVID-19 response plan, according to Beloit College.

This event will take place on Facebook Live on the Beloit College Facebook page. For more information on the event and Beloit College, visit here.

