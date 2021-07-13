Warming trend to commence Tuesday, though several storm chances remain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a fifth straight day, the Stateline remained in a meteorological rut Monday, with an abundance of cloudiness, cool temperatures, and a few intermittent sprinkles here or there. It does appear, on the other hand, that our streak of consecutive days with measurable rainfall is to come to an end at five days.

The streak of five straight days with measurable rainfall will almost certainly end Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Brighter times are ahead for the Stateline, and warmer times as well. Winds are to shift over the coming day, and will no longer blow out of the northeast as they had persistently done through the lengthy cool spell. Instead, they are to shift to a more westerly direction Tuesday. That alone should allow temperatures to reach into the 80s. Add in a little afternoon sunshine, add on a few more degrees. We anticipate temperatures topping out in the middle 80s. With that in mind, don’t completely close the book on there potentially being a very isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Skies will remain rather cloudy early in the day on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sunshine's likely to peek through the clouds later in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A further rise in temperatures is expected Wednesday, as winds realign once again, this time out of the south. Sunshine’s to greet us to start the day, though clouds will gather by midday, and showers and storms are projected to develop shortly thereafter. While still rather scattered in coverage, it’s a safe assumption that up to 60% of the area will be on the receiving end of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours.

After a sunny start to Wednesday, clouds will gather in the afternoon and thunderstorms enter the forecast picture. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms, while scattered, become more likely to roam through the Stateline Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clusters of showers and storms are likely to roam through the Stateline for a good part of Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this stage in the game, the prospects for widespread severe weather are uncertain, but well within the realm of possibility. For the time being, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Stateline in the Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with gusty winds the primary threat. However, its outlook mentions the slight potential for a few embedded tornadoes as well. The agency also reports the potential that the risk assessment may be upgraded in the day ahead.

Details on the severe weather potential will become a bit more clearly defined Tuesday, and more monitoring of the situation is needed. Updates are certain to come as more information comes in.

The greatest risk for severe weather appears to be north and west of the Stateline Wednesday, though a few stronger storms are not to be ruled out entirely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

