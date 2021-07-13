Unicycle man stops in Rockford during ride for charity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old unicyclist rides across the U.S. to raise money for a nonprofit that supported his family during a traumatic event.

Peter Frank stopped in Rockford on his journey from Appleton, Wisconsin to Phoenix, Arizona. When Frank was 14-years-old, he was run over by a car, breaking 14 of his bones including two of his vertebrae, forcing him to relearn how to walk.

A nonprofit in Michigan, the Beacon House, gave his family a place to stay and support during his traumatic event. Now, Frank is raising money for the nonprofit by collecting donations in honor of his ride.

“The doctor had told me who did my back surgery, that I’d most likely never be able to unicycle again, so after about a year to year and a half of my recovery. I was finally able to jump back on the unicycle, prove I’m wrong and unicycle everyday, after that point I was so excited and stoked that I’d be able to get back on it again,” Frank said.

His goal is to raise $100,000 for the Beacon House and plans to be in Phoenix in three to five months. To find out where he is right now, you can go to whereispeterfrank.com.

