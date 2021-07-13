Advertisement

Unicycle man stops in Rockford during ride for charity

His goal is to raise $100,000 for the Beacon House and plans to be in Phoenix in three to five months.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old unicyclist rides across the U.S. to raise money for a nonprofit that supported his family during a traumatic event.

Peter Frank stopped in Rockford on his journey from Appleton, Wisconsin to Phoenix, Arizona. When Frank was 14-years-old, he was run over by a car, breaking 14 of his bones including two of his vertebrae, forcing him to relearn how to walk.

A nonprofit in Michigan, the Beacon House, gave his family a place to stay and support during his traumatic event. Now, Frank is raising money for the nonprofit by collecting donations in honor of his ride.

“The doctor had told me who did my back surgery, that I’d most likely never be able to unicycle again, so after about a year to year and a half of my recovery. I was finally able to jump back on the unicycle, prove I’m wrong and unicycle everyday, after that point I was so excited and stoked that I’d be able to get back on it again,” Frank said.

His goal is to raise $100,000 for the Beacon House and plans to be in Phoenix in three to five months. To find out where he is right now, you can go to whereispeterfrank.com.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
29-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Rockford
The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
Details are limited. No word yet on any injuries
Rockford Police respond to accident on 29th St. and Broadway Ave.
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her...
Beloit Police arrest a 12-year-old after car accident and search for more suspects

Latest News

Battle of the Badges 7.12
Battle of the Badges at Rock River Valley Blood Center
Kinzinger CNN 7.12
Rep. Kinzinger speaks on COVID-19 vaccination efforts
The pattern's to turn warmer in short order, though it could remain active with storm chance in...
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast -- 7/12/2021
Cleaning up masks 7.12
Officials help keep discarded masks off street