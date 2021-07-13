Advertisement

Twisted Crypt Haunted House back for 8th season in Rockford

Opening night is Friday, Sept. 17.
Twisted Crypt Productions
Twisted Crypt Productions(Twisted Crypt Productions Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After being closed in 2020, due to the global pandemic, Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for their eighth season.

Located at 5420 E. State St. in Rockford, Twisted Crypt Haunted House opening night is Friday, Sept. 17, and will be open the following weekends through Halloween.

“The haunted house 10,000 square feet of indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes, and interactive show rooms. You experience sights, sounds, smells and creatures lurking around every corner,” according to organizers.

For more information, please visit here.

Twisted Crypt Productions Press Release 7/13/2021 1:20 P.M. We're Back! ROCKFORD – After being closed in 2020, due to...

Posted by Twisted Crypt Productions on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

