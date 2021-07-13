Staging a revival: actors prepare to return to the stage fall 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “There were really only a few weeks before, we started hearing rumors about this virus,” said 3-time Tony Award Nominee and Actress, Carolee Carmello.

“In modern times, Broadway has never shut down before. Even after 9/11, they only cancelled a handful of performances and went right back to work,” said Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee and actor, Claybourne Elder.

“They called a company meeting for the cast in the afternoon. We were supposed to have a show at 8 o’clock that night.” Carmello said.

“It came as a big surprise,” said Elder.

“All the large venues had to shut down,” said Carmello. “We were playing 2-thousand seat theatres.”

“The set was set for Act 1,” Elder said. “It was ready to go.”

“Then we all said goodbye. The set was packed up, costumes packed up, and we all went our separate ways,” said Carmello.

“It was very abrupt. I think we all were in shock. We didn’t even get to do one last show to say goodbye,” said Carmello. “It was really heartbreaking! We had such a wonderful time, all the months leading up to it.”

Theatre is about moments on Broadway. Those moments make up a $1.8 billion industry and a key part of New York’s artistic lifeblood. Last spring, in a surreal and unimaginable second, stages went dark. Almost 1 million were left without jobs, including Carmello.

“I’m in a situation where I’m almost 59 years old, and I’m starting to think about retirement,” Carmello said. “You really can’t survive in New York just on unemployment benefits, even if you’re lucky enough to be collecting them.”

The Actors Fund serves the needs of entertainment workers. It received 15,000 requests for financial aid in the first 3 months of the pandemic. It’s distributed more than $13 million. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economics, arts and culture make up 4.5% of the country’s economy. Two years ago, the industry raked in $1.8 billion in revenue and entertained nearly 15 million fans worldwide. Yet, many theatre workers said they received far less financial aid than in other industries.

“Almost a year and a half with no theatre jobs at all, people are strapped. It’s a very challenging time financially,” said Carmello.

But entertainers are famous for their irrepressible spirits. And when you put them in a box, or in isolation, like the pandemic, their creativity finds a way out.

“I’ve had friends who started a floral shop. I’ve had friends go into real estate, because we’ve had to find things to do,” said Elder.

“It’s amazing how creative people can be, when they’re put in situations like that,” Carmello said.

But more importantly, actors like Carmello supported each other, bonding over their struggles.

“There’s a lot of aspects to theatre work that you can get. Like you said, the camaraderie, the community, the sense of belonging,” said Carmello.

Beth Howard is the Executive Director of the Friends of the Coronado in Rockford.

“I think what’s been so remarkable about this experience is the uncertainty. We did have to be creative,” said Howard.

She said she’s certain the pandemic forces the theatre industry to emerge stronger.

“We had to keep planning for several months out, only to keep pushing that, to several months further,” Howard said. “Nothing about this was routine.”

But the long intermission is almost over, and the curtains on Broadway will open in the fall.

“That first day, I can’t imagine not just crying most of the day, at just being back with everyone again,” Elder said.

Claybourne Elder is a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel award nominee. He stars in Steven Sondheim’s musical “Company” on Broadway. In December, it will be his first time back onstage since the show took a hiatus more than a year ago.

“The audiences, I’m sure, will be very excited, we will be very excited,” said Elder. “I think those will be some magical shows those first few months.”

But when you think of New York City, you see millions crowding Times Square, and bold, flashing signs lighting up the streets. Will that be the same as soon as September?

“There’s still so much to figure out, as far as how to check people in. We don’t know exactly what the rules will be, but everyone will have to be masked, have their temperatures taken, there will have to be proof of vaccination, probably? I think to get into the theatre,” said Elder.

