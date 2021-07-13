Rosecrance gets $4M grant to strengthen access to behavioral healthcare

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rosecrance received a $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to strengthen existing school and community-based programs.

Winnebago County youth or families experiencing a behavioral health crisis will soon have easier access to care through the $4 million federal grant awarded to Rosecrance. The health network says the two-year grant from SAMHSA means more trained staff and support will be available for students throughout the county, as well as their families.

“Care coordinators also will be used to ensure clients transition seamlessly between primary and behavioral healthcare providers,” according to the announcement Tuesday.

The grant also will enhance coordination of triage care at the Rosecrance Mulberry Center and boost veterans’ services. In addition, the service expansion will bring healthcare employment opportunities in Winnebago County. Positions will include behavioral health counselors for schools, family therapists, nurses and crisis support staff.

“Rosecrance strives to connect clients with coordinated, whole-person care, and this allows us to reach even more people with care when they need it,” Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi said. “When people receive timely treatment, we know the positive impact this can have on our clients, their families, and communities.”

As a grant recipient, Rosecrance receives a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic designation. These clinics provide a robust continuum of care in a timely manner to anyone who needs treatment, regardless of ability to pay. They are required to provide nine core services: Screening, assessment, and diagnosis; primary care screening and monitoring; crisis care for mental health; client-centered treatment planning; outpatient behavioral health services; case management; psychiatric services; peer and family support; veterans’ services, according to Rosecrance.

Rosecrance expects to serve an additional 750 people throughout the two-year duration of the grant. For more information visit here or call (815) 391-1000.

