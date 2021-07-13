Advertisement

Rockford joins other cities in lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

Mayor McNamara said it’s important to hold the large company responsible for profiting off thousands of deaths.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Council members vote unanimously to jump on the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma. Opioids are the main cause of drug over dose deaths in the country according the CDC. Purdue Pharma faces lawsuits from states across the United States, including Illinois, for its role in producing opiates causing thousands of deaths.

“We want to play our role,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “The Opioid epidemic’s not just impacting all over the country it’s impacting right here at home.”

City of Rockford Legal Director Nick Meyer said the lawsuit could result in a settlement of up to five billion dollars. Illinois could receive around three percent.

“There will then be sub allocations to the various counties and cities within the state of Illinois, that I believe were creditors or plaintiffs in the litigation against Purdue Pharma,” said Meyer.

He said the money is meant to help communities develop their own plans to fight the epidemic. Mayor McNamara said it is not about winning money, but rather helping our community prevent addiction and overdose deaths.

“What can we do to change the industry?” asked McNamara. “How can we better educate folks so they can avoid this very troubling path that so many go down?”

Alderperson Bill Rose said he witnessed the crisis first hand after being called to an abandoned home in his ward where someone had overdosed. He said this is just one step the city can take toward ending this epidemic.

“They would go there, they would use drugs, and they would overdose, and we’d have to call the fire department to respond to the house,” said Rose.

