Rivets struggle in loss to Traverse City Pit Spitters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a tough night at Rivets Stadium for the home team, Rockford lost 8-0 to the Pit Spitters.

In the first inning, right-handed pitcher, Michael Oh struggled with his command. He walked a pair of Pit Spitters and Miles Simington made him pay with a triple to right. In the bottom of the inning, the Rivets put two on but made the first out at home plate. It killed momentum and set the tone for the coming innings.

The Rivets went on to make three outs at the plate in the first two innings, it would be the only key scoring chances they had all game.

Rockford and Traverse City are back at it in Loves Park on Tuesday at 6:05 P.M.

