Preparing kids for academic success

The Mill Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides funding to programs and organizations that benefit Rockford region’s youth.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock River Valley YMCA receives a $10,000 grant from the Mill Foundation to help support its summer enrichment program for area youth.

The program provides youth with a safe place to go during the summer, reducing the rate of criminal and at-risk behaviors. The program also helps kids build academic skills they might lose during the summer, ensuring they are prepared to return to school ready to learn and on-track to graduate.

“It is absolutely necessary that we all work together, to bring our youth a brighter hope, a future and an opportunity to truly belong to in a community where they can find love and acceptance,” Brent Pentenburg, Rock River Valley YMCA CEO said.

