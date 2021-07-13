Advertisement

Mauh-Nah-Tee-See assistant professional wins national golf tournament

Kevin Flack turned in a winning total of 9-under-par 135 to capture his second National Car...
Kevin Flack turned in a winning total of 9-under-par 135 to capture his second National Car Rental Illinois Assistant PGA Professional Championship.(PGA Illinois section)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club’s assistant professional Kevin Flack won the National Car Rental Illinois Assistant PGA Professional Championship at Crystal Tree Golf and Country Club.

Flack’s win marked his second career victory at this event and second win in three years. He will play at the 45th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at the PGA Golf Club on Nov. 11-15.  

“I played solid today,” said Flack. “This year was a little different than 2019 because I was playing with the lead the entire time. There was a little more back-and-forth in 2019. Roy Biancalana gave me good advice last week. He said that in order to play well you need to swing freely. I was feeling a lot of pressure from the first shot of the second round through the last putt. I took his advice and just tried to keep playing free and it paid off.”

Flack turned in a winning total of 9-under-par 135 to capture his second National Car Rental Illinois Assistant PGA Professional Championship. Flack led the field by two strokes following a first-round 6-under-par 66. His first-round featured eight birdies, including a bogey-free back nine.

His strong play continued in the second round despite the field making pushes to take the lead. Flack carded a bogey-free second round with three birdies. He made the turn at 8-under-par for the tournament and led by one stroke. A birdie at the 11th hole put him in a tie for the lead with seven holes to play. A strong short game down the stretch helped Flack clinch the victory as he parred each of the last seven holes, getting up and down on 16 to remain in the lead.

“I made everything I looked at in the first round,” said Flack. “I didn’t quite make as many in the second round, but I left myself in good spots to get up and down and made the birdies putt when I had them. I had a big up and down on 16 to keep the lead and that sort of propelled me to the finish.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

