Man sentenced 20 years for domestic battery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm from July 2020.

On July 29, 2020, now 51-year-old James Drago got into an argument with his girlfriend at their home in Rockford over relationship issues. He followed her into the kitchen, where he made continued threats to kill her, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Drago then strangled his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness. When she regained consciousness, she was in severe pain with her head and face covered in blood. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for facial fractures, including a broken nose. Following her release from the hospital, Drago made threats to “finish the job” on his girlfriend, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At the sentencing hearing, the court received evidence of Drago’s history of domestic violence to former intimate partners both in and out of Winnebago county. The victim testified at the sentencing hearing and provided a victim impact statement to the court.

After the decision, she said, “this wasn’t just for me. It was for all the women he hurt.”

Drago previously pled guilty to the charge on April 16. The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.

